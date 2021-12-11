Fatal fight: man was stabbed to death in front of a warehouse near his home and the Subway in the Bronx, New York

John Alicea, a 42-year-old man, bled to death after being stabbed in the leg outside a warehouse near his home in The Bronx (NYC).

Alicea was arguing with another man outside the warehouse on East 174th Street near Southern Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday when his rival stabbed him in the left thigh, New York police said.

The victim lived about three blocks from the scene, which is also located a short walk from the 174th Metro station lines 2/5. He was rushed to the St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. It was unclear if Alicea or the suspect had been at the train station before the incident, he said. New York Post.

Last night, also in front of a New York subway station, a Hispanic man was shot dead. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.