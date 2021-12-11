Fher de Maná was about to lose his life due to surgery | INSTAGRAM

The popular vocalist of Maná, Fher Olvera, has had a remarkable physical change and his fans have been surprised, they did not expect that of him, it was also revealed that this “little arrangement” might not be the only one that has been made.

This December 8 was fulfilling 62 yearsHe went through a critical health situation, all thanks to one of those aesthetic “fixes”, he was even on the verge of losing his life when one of those surgeries was complicated on his face.

According to the information shared in various media, the famous musician wanted to fix his face a little to attend the Latin Grammys in 2018, when his followers and those present began to notice that a “little help” had been given.

The procedure was performed in The Angels, California, by accident one of his veins located in the throat received a cut, so the situation was complicated for the popular interpreter of “Butterfly Treacherous“.

“That time he was going to have surgery on his eyes and double chin, but he almost died because they cut a vein. The doctor cut a vein that he shouldn’t have and they made about three cuts, I think, in his throat. He was bleeding. to stop the operation, “said the driver Monica Noguera, who was a partner of the famous at that time.

Fher de Maná has received comments and opinions about his decision.



“Fher does not have to focus on the physical issue, when he is such a great artist. He was about to die. I hope nothing else is done. He does not need it,” continued the beautiful host, this for an interview in La Saga , Adela Micha’s program.

Some of the followers of the band and the famous singer disagree with these types of decisions, many thinking that they should stop things and be natural, accept the years and life, things that happen have shown their disagreement on social networks.

