Fher, from Maná, was on the verge of death due to bad surgery

Fher Olvera, the singer of the Maná group, has caused great controversy among his followers, because his remarkable physical change It has exposed some of the surgical procedures that you have undergone.

The singer, who on December 8 celebrated 62 years of life, went through a difficult health situation That brought him to the brink of death a few years ago when he underwent a cosmetic fix to his face.

According to the information, the interpreter of ‘Rayando el Sol’ went for treatment to look better prior to the delivery of the Latin Grammy in 2018, the date on which he surprised with his remarkable physical change.

Fher Olvera, the singer of Maná, he was about to lose his life in that surgery because during the procedure, performed in Los Angeles, California, they cut a vein near his throat.

“This time he was going to have surgery on his eyes and double chin, but He almost died because a vein was cut. The doctor cut a wrong vein and they made about three cuts, I think, on his throat. He was bleeding to death. They had to stop the operation “, said the host Mónica Noguera, who would have been the singer’s sentimental partner.

“Fher doesn’t have to focus on the physical question, when he’s such a great artist. He was about to die. I hope nothing more is done. He does not need it”, added the beautiful driver during an interview in La Saga.

In social networks Mana’s followers have shown that the aesthetic arrangements of Fher Olvera are not entirely to your liking, even some they point out that he ‘became obsessed’ with the scalpel.

Despite the criticism, Maná is still in the public’s taste and recently announced their triumphant comeback with a collaborative album reviving their greatest hits, such as ‘Treacherous Butterfly’ that they interpret next to the ‘Foal’, Alejandro Fernandez.