Five weird things that happen in outer space, according to NASA

Making sense of the mysteries of the universe is a question that the most iconic thinkers in human history have tried for centuries. Some statements and hypotheses have been raised, giving meaning to that immense space that is beyond the atmosphere and human understanding.

From geocentrism, through flat Earth to heliocentrism, one of the oldest scientifically proven theories known.

But it was not until 1926 that man began to venture into space in order to understand the dynamics of the cosmos in a more direct way, because in that year Russia launched the Vostok 1, the first rocket to pass the orbit of the Earth in history. .

Since then, humanity has spent almost 100 years trying to understand the dynamics of the cosmos and its secrets in order to conquer it, encountering exotic and incomprehensible phenomena for most people.

Plasma

On earth there are only three states of matter: solid, liquid and gaseous, but in space 99% of matter is composed of a completely different form: plasma, argues NASA.

As mentioned by the space agency, this element is made up of loose ions and electrons that, being in constant contact with high temperatures, produces a supercharged state that goes beyond gas.

“Compared to gas, where individual particles move chaotically, plasma can act collectively, like a team. It conducts electricity and is influenced by electromagnetic fields, which operate under the same force that holds the magnets in your refrigerator. These fields can control the movements of charged particles in plasma and create waves that accelerate the particles to immense speeds ”, mentions the space agency.

Extreme temperatures

On Planet Earth you can experience temperatures that range from 57 to -89 degrees Celsius, records that can be extreme in our home, but are not even the smallest part of what can be found in other places in the universe.

Mercury, for example, has temperatures of 447 degrees Celsius and nights of -171. The Parker solar probe, the satellite that has come closest to the sun, will present temperatures close to 2,000 degrees in the next approach.

Cosmic alchemy

“When the universe was born, it contained mostly hydrogen and helium, plus a pinch of a couple of other light elements. Since then, the fusion of stars and supernovae have provided the cosmos with more than 80 elements, some of which make life possible, ”says NASA.

The sun constantly generates this fusion process, compressing large amounts of hydrogen into helium, a process that creates energy and light particles or photons, which are the sun’s rays that reach our planet in just 8 minutes.

However, the fusion process and the subsequent expulsion of photons to the surface of the sun take about 250 thousand years, according to the space agency.

Space explosions

Explosive cosmic encounters occur throughout the universe and occur when the solar wind collides with the magnetic environment (Magnetosphere) that protects the Earth.

The Magnetosphere entangles the magnetic fields of the sun and the Earth and then expels them with charged particles. Scientists have called this event magnetic reconnection.

Although it is impossible to see it with the naked eye, its effects can be evidenced, since sometimes some of these particles are dispersed through the upper atmosphere, making auroras visible.

“Magnetic reconnection occurs throughout the universe wherever there are twisted magnetic fields. NASA missions such as the Multiscale Magnetospheric mission measure reconnection events around Earth, helping scientists understand reconnection where it is most difficult to study, such as in flares from the Sun, in areas surrounding the holes. black people and around other stars ”, emphasizes NASA on its official website.

Supersonic shocks

In space, particles can transfer energy without touching. This strange event is carried out by structures called collisions.

Energy is transferred through plasma and electromagnetic fields from compounds.

Imagine the particles as a flock of birds flying together. If the tail wind picks up and pushes the birds, they fly faster even though nothing appears to be propelling them forward. Particles behave in the same way when they suddenly encounter a magnetic field. The magnetic field can essentially give them a forward momentum ”, mention the NASA scientists.

These shock waves are formed when particles move at supersonic speeds, so if one of them finds an object in a state of rest, it can move it.

