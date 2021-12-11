FMF negotiates an agreement with the Italian Federation, including a party

A possible game between Azzurra and Gerardo Martino’s team is analyzed, in case the dates and conditions are met

The Mexican Soccer Federation is in talks with the Italian Soccer Federation, to formalize a collaboration agreement and have a friendly match. The alliance is expected to be consummated no later than December 20, sources informed ESPN Digital.

Yon de Luisa and Gerardo Martino. Imago7

“We are working, in the coming weeks we will have meetings with them and hopefully in the next few weeks we will have good news,” he said. Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, to ESPN Digital, when asked about the agreement with the Italians.

Until now, only one friendly match has been planned between Tri Femenil and the Italian Women’s National Team, although a possible game between Azzurra and Gerardo Martino’s team is still being analyzed, in case the dates and conditions are met.

For now, ‘Tata’ Martino himself has mentioned that they are only concentrating on the matches that they will have next year, which are part of the tie heading to Qatar 2022 and explained that if they had a match friendly in Europe, it would be prior to the World Cup and in case they have achieved the World Cup pass.

“Although we, at the time we are adjusting the calendar that touches us, it is the reality that the greatest concern is January and March in the qualifying rounds, we know that we have an important summer, with a good number of games that will be in the United States and a preview of friendly matches, in August and September, with very important rivals, which will be in the United States. In Europe it would be in the run-up to the World Cup, but it is a place that we have not yet reached ”, commented Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, prior to the friendly game he had against Chile last Wednesday.