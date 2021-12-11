Foods you should not eat before or after exercising | Health | Magazine

What you eat before or after exercising is very important. Here we tell you the foods you should avoid on your training days.

Figuring out what to eat before a workout can take time, but it is very necessary. If you are going to exercise your body, you must first feed it with adequate nutrition.

Of course, what you eat after a workout is also very important. In fact, recharging after exercise gives your body what it needs to recover from physical exertion and helps you build bigger and stronger muscles.

That means thinking about what you eat before Y post-workout will help you maximize the benefits of all your hard work in the gym. So what foods should you avoid before or after exercising? Here we tell you.

High fiber foods

Oatmeal is known for its high fiber content. Photo: Unsplash

In general, high-fiber foods like whole wheat bread, whole wheat pasta, and oatmeal are good for the body and can help you feel fuller for longer and regulate your digestive system.

However, before or after a workout, these foods should not be consumed, since it takes longer for the body to digest them and can cause gastrointestinal upset. This discomfort can cause bloating, nausea, gas and stomach cramps that can make exercise difficult, so you should avoid them before exercising.

Fizzy drinks

Fizzy drinks can upset your stomach. Photo: Unsplash

Fizzy drinks are nutritionally nil and loaded with sugar, making them a poor choice for hydration before or after exercising. It can make you feel bloated and in addition, it can also lead to stomach cramps and nausea during training.

Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli can cause gas, which could cause discomfort during a training session. Photo: Pexels

Cruciferous vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower, are healthy foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals such as folic acid and vitamin K, and in addition, they can reduce the risk of developing cancer.

However, these foods they tend to cause a lot of gas. These vegetables contain refined, a sugar that is not digested until it reaches the intestinal bacteria. This can cause your abdomen to swell, thus causing discomfort to your body.

Spicy foods

Photo: Unsplash

Although spicy foods can satisfy your taste buds, they should be avoided before or after exercising for a couple of reasons.

First, spicy foods can lead to indigestion that can lead to an upset stomach for the rest of the day. Secondly, spicy foods can lead to increased cramps that could force you to stop a workout or affect the amount of effort you can put in.

Fast food

Fast foods, like hamburgers or fries, should be avoided before or after exercising. Photo: Pexels

It may be tempting, but try to avoid eating fast food before or after exercising. You will most likely feel uncomfortably full, and the fat and sugar in most fast foods will keep you from getting the most out of your workout.

All that fat slows down digestion, which is the exact opposite of what you want to happen after you sweat. The goal after exercise is to replenish your body’s glycogen and reduce, not increase, the amount of fat your body stores.

Refined sugar foods

Donuts can have a high amount of refined sugar. Photo: Unsplash

Inadequate amounts of sugars and carbohydrates in your system before a workout can cause lethargy and fatigueEspecially when you exercise, but you should pay attention to the sugar source and do your best to avoid the refined sugar found in many manufactured products.

Instead, opt for the glucose or fructose found in fruits and vegetables; your body uses these types of sugar much more effectively and efficiently.

Beer

Too much beer could lead to injury if you drink it before training. Photo: Pexels

From dehydration and extra calories to injury risks and a decrease in efficient energy production, there are many reasons to reconsider the decision to drink before or after workouts.

Ultimately, alcohol is not likely to provide you with significant performance gains and may make your training difficult. (I)