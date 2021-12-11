Foot health is key to our well-being: how to take care of them

The feet they are the main platform on which the body sits. It is that both physical and mental balance, that is, the welfareIt begins precisely there, at the base that sustains us. From them we can reveal the most diverse ailments and diseases, which may otherwise hide your symptoms.

Such is the importance attached to them that there is a broad branch of alternative medicine, such as reflexology, which focuses on the application of pressure in the areas of the feet to detect the status of the Health general. The theory behind reflexology is that the areas of foot correspond to organs and systems of the body. The applied pressure is considered to create relaxation and healing in the affected area of ​​the body.

