Foot health is key to our well-being: how to take care of them

The feet they are the main platform on which the body sits. It is that both physical and mental balance, that is, the welfareIt begins precisely there, at the base that sustains us. From them we can reveal the most diverse ailments and diseases, which may otherwise hide your symptoms.

Such is the importance attached to them that there is a broad branch of alternative medicine, such as reflexology, which focuses on the application of pressure in the areas of the feet to detect the status of the Health general. The theory behind reflexology is that the areas of foot correspond to organs and systems of the body. The applied pressure is considered to create relaxation and healing in the affected area of ​​the body.

Meanwhile, within traditional medicine there is podiatry that treats diseases and disorders that affect the foot. But according to some specialists this branch goes further. “It is not just diagnosing and treating diseases of the feet with prescriptions of pharmacology or surgical treatment that treat the defects of the footprint, but another very important aspect such as contributing to health “, said the president of the General College of Podiatrists of Madrid, José García Mostazo.

According to specialists, the injuries of the feet they often affect other parts of the body, such as the hip, knee, or lower back. “This series of injuries may have a solution and show that the influence of the foot on the body is quite important,” warned podiatrist Miguel Cánovas.

As a blow to the orthopedic industry, from which all kinds of insoles and footwear proliferate, there is a medical trend that postulates that an appropriate remedy to take care of the foot It consists of recovering the habit of going barefoot even for a few minutes a day.

Podiatry treats diseases and disorders that affect the foot. Photo: Freepik.

One of the primary functions of feet is to help us restore our physical and mental balance. Its ability to adapt to the terrain, its conditions and irregularities, sets in motion physical and mental resources that stimulate the whole body. We do this on a daily basis with greater or lesser effort and when we are not capable of it, everything collapses. Getting up and walking has to do with raising morale, spirit, tone, it is the art of regaining balance.

The foot it is a very complex structure that has numerous bones (tarsi, metatarsals and phalanges: 26 in total). The most common injuries of the foot They have to do with blisters, bruises, bruises, skin tears, and with the ligaments or tendons that are usually located in the ankles. Among the latter, the most common is the so-called ankle sprains.

One of the most frequent fractures is that of the big toe, as well as that of the little one. Dislocation, on the other hand, consists of the bone coming out of its joint, acquiring an inappropriate position.

The feet They require daily care and attention, as they are subjected to great efforts. Therefore, maintaining adequate and frequent foot hygiene is essential to prevent infections, because a foot care is a key requirement for the welfare.