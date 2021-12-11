Former Playboy bunny reveals the strict rules of life at Hugh Hefner’s mansion

“You ended up sleeping on the patio,” recalled Jenna Bentley, who had lived there since she was 18.

The PlayBoy mansion, since the 70s, became one of the most famous in the world; Because the lavish parties that Hugh Hefner, founder of the adult magazine, threw, always pushed the limits. However, several details of the life of the tycoon of the erotic industry – who died in 2017 – together with the “bunnies” are still unknown and cause intrigue.

In this sense, the ex-bunny Jenna Bentley, who lived in the mansion since she was 18 years old, revealed some details inside the famous house. She is originally from Montana, United States.

In an interview with “JamPress”, Bentley said that the “bunnies” had to respect strict rules. One of these was the 9:00 p.m. curfew, which was strictly enforced.

“It wasn’t like we were prisoners, although if you didn’t make it to curfew you ended up sleeping in the yard. They were very strict about it, “said Bentley.

At the same time, the model revealed to “JamPress” that they could not have boyfriends, since “even meeting boys was a reason for immediate expulsion.”

Jenna Bentley. Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CWL3KgOF9vb/

As for the wild parties that were lived in the house, which were attended by a large number of celebrities, the model recalled one in particular in which they were present: Angelina Jolie, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dennis Rodman.

“There will never be anything like your parties. I mean, people think they were wild, but they were wilder than you can imagine (…) I saw a lot of celebrities having sex there, ”he mentioned.

Finally, the model said that although not everything was perfect, she is very grateful to Hefner, who, according to her, had a giant heart and used to be nice and kind to everyone.

“It was a dream come true living in the house, you felt that you were special and that Hef only had eyes for you. When there are millions of girls who want to be in the position you are in, you definitely feel important, “he said, in the exclusive.

Hugh Hefner poses with Playboy Bunnies Playmate of the Year 2013. Photo / AFP

Bentley lived in the “Bunny House”, the place next to the house where the three main rooms of the tycoon were, exclusively for his official girlfriends and wives.

“Hugh Hefner only had three main rooms in his house for his official girlfriends and wives and the rest of us lived at Bunny House. Those who were playmates of the month, like me, who was Miss Abril, could stay for free all year, “he concluded.