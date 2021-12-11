from New York they fight in an exciting match

Vasyl Lomachenko and Richard Commey meet this Saturday, December 11 at lightweight at Madison Square Garden, New York, United States. Know channels and schedules of the complete billboard.

At Madison Square Garden returns to present one of the best fighters of the last ten years, Vasyl Lomachenko versus Richard Commey. Both passed the weigh-in and dream of being the future rival of George Kambosos Jr for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring Lightweight World Titles.

He did not fight and the Ukrainian, despite his pale and controversial last presentation, is still the best boxer of the 135 pounds. The born in Australia He did little to overcome it as the former world champion put his skills into play against great fighters in different categories.

But nevertheless, Lomachenko comes from falling before Teofimo Lopez with a flashy card that they saw him lose in the 2020. After more than a year he returns to face Richard Commey, a ganhes that could not face the one born in Brooklyn after losing on the fast track.

On the other hand, in the afternoon today, the European and the African passed the weigh-in after scoring 134.4 and 134.2 pounds respectively. In turn, like last Thursday, in the last face to face both returned to laugh a lot in what was a pleasant weigh-in ceremony.

The match will be promoted by Top rank and broadcast worldwide on ESPN. In United States from 5:30 p.m. Eastern and 2:30 p.m. Pacific. In the rest of Latin America joins Star + from 7:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay, from 4:30 p.m. in Mexico, and from 5:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.