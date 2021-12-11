From the balcony: Adamari López shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Adamari López, after being news and surprising the world in the reality show “Asi se Baila” where she shone with her ex-husband Toni Costa and her little daughter, will be part of the seventy edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. He will be a jury at the gala that is held in Eilat, in Israel. He is already in the eastern country for what will be a night of dreams on December 12.

The channel to publicize the news that reached him was his personal Instagram. “I will be part of the jury in this edition of Miss Universe”, he said. Adamari. The presenter revealed that before joining her activities, she will keep the corresponding quarantine, after giving negative in each of the antigen tests to prevent Covid 19.

Adamari Lopez will form the selection team of the successor of Andrea Meza, among 80 participants with the models Iris Mittenaere (Miss Universe 2016) and Adriana Lima, the artist Urvashi Rautela, Cheslie Kryst (Miss USA 2019), and the actresses Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera and Rena Sofer.

Adamari López will be part of the Miss Universe jury. Source: Instagram Today

Hoy Día’s account (@hoydia), a program that leads Adamari, showed how beautiful the Puerto Rican woman looks during her stay in the Middle East. In a camouflage dress and high heels, accompanied by loose hair with curved ends, she left more than one speechless.

From the balcony, Adamari displays all her beauty. Source: Instagram Today

The publication exceeds 11 thousand likes and has more than 150 messages that flatter the former partner of Toni Costa, who will undoubtedly be one of the women who will take the flashes in the most important beauty contest on the Globe.