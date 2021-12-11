Gabriel Soto on having a child with Irina Baeva: “I am going to love him, I am going to love him and I am going to integrate him with my daughters”

Gabriel Soto is open to the possibility of having another child, because now that he is committed to Irina Baeva, the Mexican actor wants to start a family with her.

“I am not denied that and I would be ‘father’, I am also still young and I still have what“, He expresses between laughs.

The actor further added: “If I have another child, obviously I will love him, I will love him above all things and I will integrate him with my daughters, we will be a beautiful family.”

The actor of “Single with Daughters” explains that he and Irina continue to refine details for their wedding, although he did not want to give a tentative date, everything seems to indicate that it will be next year.

“They will already have surprises, we are moving forward. Right now we are focused on the novel, we are both full time on “Divided Love”, we are fine-tuning details, moving forward, moving forward and when we finish recording, well (we will do it) ”.

Gabriel is proud of his daughters and affirms that the successes that Elisa Marie has achieved will not make her leave her studies, because now that she has finished the recordings of the telenovela “If they let us”, the daughter of Geraldine Bazan will go back to school.

“She herself said ‘I want to finish school, I want to be in school.’ It was a good experience, but she is definitely going to focus on school right now, she is still very young, He is going to turn 13, so as I tell him, at least finish high school because television and opportunities will always be there“, Concluded the actor and singer.

Read more:

Laura Bozzo says that she will not pay “not a single peso” to Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

Laura Bozzo will have to make a public apology to Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto after losing lawsuit

Laura Bozzo is found guilty in the lawsuit of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva against him