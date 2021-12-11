Gaby Spanic will be in ‘Corazón guerrero’, a telenovela starring Alejandra Espinoza | Famous

The news was announced by his Hispanomedio representation agency on Instagram with the following message: “Our Gaby Spanic to return to soap operas again by the hand of Salvador Mejía in his new production for Televisa. “The text accompanies an image of the Venezuelan posing with the Mexican producer.
Until now, details of the character who will play in the story that Alejandra Epinoza will star are unknown.
Gaby resumes her acting career with force
Gabriela Spanic stayed away from soap operas for 7 years before returning to Si Nos Dejan, a project in which she gave life to Fedora Montelongo, the protagonist’s best friend.
In ‘Corazón guerrero’ she returns to work hand in hand with Salvador Mejía, who produced La Usurpadora in 1998, a melodrama that catapulted her to international fame.
His interpretation of the twins Paulina Martínez and Paola Bracho, allowed him to venture into other successful productions such as ‘Por tu amor’, ‘Intrusa’, ‘Tierra de Pasiones’ and Soy Tu Dueña, just to mention a few.
Who else will act in ‘Warrior Heart’?
Among the confirmed gallants are Gonzalo García, Rodrigo Guirao, actor with whom Alejandra worked on the new version of Rubí, and Christian de la Campa.
Ana Martin, Marlene Favela, Oka Giner, Diego Olivera and Sabine Moussier are other histrionesses who are also part of the soap opera ‘Corazón guerrero’.