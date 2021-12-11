Google prepares this crazy function for Chrome

Google prepares a function with which we can add animated reactions with emojis when sharing screenshots or webs from Chrome.

With the betas of Google Chrome 97 already advancing, the truth is that it seems that from Mountain View they have lately put the focus on the sharing functions of their web browser, which has not stopped improving for a long time with such interesting news as the full screenshots (or long), the button to send to our devices and even a qr code generator for this menu.

The latest idea from the Google factory was presented to us by colleagues from Android Police, accompanying the news with the first images of how the new ones will look. reactions with animated emojis when sharing screenshots or web pages in Chrome.

It seems that reactions are more fashionable than ever, about to reach WhatsApp and already integrated into the latest version of Chrome Dev with build code 98.0.4736.0, where we can activate and test them with the simple usual method of the flags.

In fact, to test the reactions in Chrome all you have to do is copy the following string to the navigation bar, enabling the option and restarting the browser later so that the button of “Add emotion” in the aforementioned share menu:

chrome: // flags / # lightweight-reactions-android

11 tricks for Google Chrome: get the most out of it

This feature will make it possible for users to share a website with a reaction included using an animated emoji which will be pasted in the chosen position on the page, being able to save the file in GIF format even to share it later.

For now, obviously, the option is in diapers and only a few animated emojis are availableAlthough it is most likely that if Google finally decides to bring it to Chrome in its stable versions, the number of different reactions that we can use will grow.

Here we leave you a few screenshots of how reactions work in Chrome and how they look to give it an animated touch when we share websites with our friends:

Google Chrome 97 Beta now available on Android: these are all its news

Related topics: Google Apps, Google, Google Chrome

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe