Google: the 10 cell phones most searched by Peruvians in 2021 | Technology

Like other rankings, cell phone brands They also await the end of the year to determine who led the dispute for the podium of the mobile devices most bought, requested or even wanted around the world. In the case of Peruvians, these teams were not the most recurrent thing in the platform of Google; however, there were a considerable number of people who wanted to find out about various iPhone Y smartphones during 2021.

As usual, direct competition is defined between the mobiles with Apple and Android system, which currently have no rivals on the market. But, Have you ever wondered which cell phone generated the most interest throughout this year? To answer this question, the technology portal Alphabet Inc. published, at the beginning of December, the official list of phones most wanted in our country.

The cell phones most sought after by Peruvians in 2021 are:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy A12 2020

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G 2021

iPhone 12 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Samsung Galaxy A52 2021

Motorola Moto e7

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

How was this ranking developed?

Alphabet Inc. analyzed a set of more than 1 billion searches that users performed in Google over the past 12 months. For this complicated task, they used data from multiple sources, of which the public tool predominated Google Trends, and then give pass to spam filter and possible repeated searches so that there is greater precision at the top.

Google Chrome has a rival that pays users who dare to use it

As detailed by Digital Trends, a portal specialized in technology, the ads that Brave chooses to show you are based on your browsing habits; However, the company stressed that they are respectful of the privacy of users and that they do not collect their personal data.

“Our servers do not receive or store your browsing information: it remains private, within your devices until you delete it. We will never sell your information to third parties, ”stated the developers.

How to get BATS?

Install Brave on your mobile device or computer.

Press the icon Brave Rewards that appears in the toolbar (It is shaped like a triangle) and activates these rewards.

Several cards will appear. In the first (call advertisements ) you should choose 10, which is the highest amount of advertising you will receive during an hour.

On the second card ( automatic contribution ), you can choose which websites or blogs you want to send the BATS to. If you want to send to your own virtual wallet, you must deactivate that option.

Finally, you will have to link your Brave account to a virtual wallet , like Uphold or Gemini.

Once you have verified your wallet, you will be able to accumulate the BATS that you earn by watching Brave ads.

Google will bring Play Store games to Windows 10 and 11

During The Game Awards 2021 event, a spokesperson for Google made a surprising announcement: the games found in Google play will get native support in Windows 10 and 11 starting next year. This will allow you to play Android titles on PC.

Given the Microsoft already has a partnership with Amazon to include your applications in the Microsoft Store from Windows 11It was only a matter of time before Google stepped in as well.

In this way, Google wants Android games on PC for next year, and Google Play Games It will be one of the access doors. The app will allow you to run Android games on Windows laptops, PCs and tablets.

Also, unlike Microsoft Y Amazon who officially announced their partnership, Google appears to be doing this on its own. The spokesperson did not go into much detail, but said that the Google app will be developed to run smoothly on Windows 10 and 11.

By having synchronization with the Google account, all the games supported by the app can be played on the different platforms, preserving the data of the game, achievements and others.

Google Chrome: how to activate and use web extensions in incognito mode?

Access the Chrome Web Store from your computer or laptop

Search and select the extension what do you want to download

Click the button Add to Chrome

Wait for the installation process to finish and that’s it.

To use the web extension, press the puzzle icon located to the right of the address bar. Keep in mind that if the tool needs certain permissions, you will be notified. To approve them, press the button Add extension.

The trick to copy the text of a book without having to write it

Thanks to the most recent update of Google Lens, you will have the ease of copy and paste the texts of a book, as also detect your handwriting on a sheet or notebook, quickly by means of the artificial intelligence. With this we can save several minutes when transcribing a physical writing to our mobile device, since the application works practically as a portable scanner.

You can get this feature from Google Lens for free from Google play or Apple Store, whether you have a smartphone or iPhone. It is only necessary that your mobile device has the augmented reality function active and you will be able to use this tool. Next, we explain the step by step to copy the texts of an image: