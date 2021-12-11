Gorgeous: Lily Collins fell in love with her perfect silhouette

Lily Collins was the breakthrough actress of 2020 with her Netflix hit “Emily in Paris.” The daughter of British musician Phil Collins already had a career in the acting world, but the teen series catapulted her to international fame. In a few days the second part will be released and the fans are more than anxious.

Netflix revealed that the second season of “Emily in Paris” will hit the platform on December 22, a few days before the end of the year. This installment, which has as its protagonist Lily, will have a total of 10 chapters. The series was created and produced by Darren Star, who also made Sex and the City, which explains many nods to the romantic comedy.

Recently, Lily Collins gave an interview to Glamor magazine and said: “I hope we have season 3 because I really hope to go back and do it again.” While many French people were upset with the series, it was not something that made the actress uncomfortable.

In the last hours, Collins posted a photoshoot taken on the terrace of a building. The actress showed off in the network of the little camera and displayed all her beauty. “Back for love. 12 more days! … ”was the epigraph she used showing that she is anxious for the premiere of the second part of the famous Netflix series.

The actress wore a black miniskirt, a white long-sleeved shirt with fine black stripes and a sleeveless top. The Instagram post quickly surpassed 400 thousand likes and 700 comments. The official account of “Emily in Paris“He did not hesitate to leave a message of praise:” and coming in high. “

