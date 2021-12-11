Gorgeous: Lily Collins fell in love with her perfect silhouette

Admin 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 33 Views

Lily Collins was the breakthrough actress of 2020 with her Netflix hit “Emily in Paris.” The daughter of British musician Phil Collins already had a career in the acting world, but the teen series catapulted her to international fame. In a few days the second part will be released and the fans are more than anxious.

Netflix revealed that the second season of “Emily in Paris” will hit the platform on December 22, a few days before the end of the year. This installment, which has as its protagonist Lily, will have a total of 10 chapters. The series was created and produced by Darren Star, who also made Sex and the City, which explains many nods to the romantic comedy.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Camilo breaks into CRY during a CONCERT for this reason | VIDEO

There is nothing better for an artist than to be a prophet in his land. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved