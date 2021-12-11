Half-naked and full of energy, this is how Alicia Machado celebrates her birthday

The last few months have been of great changes in the life of Alicia Machado, both emotional and physical, a sample of them is the slimmer and more toned body that she now shows.

As the model and actress has said, she is in a new stage in her life in which she feels more comfortable and confident with herself and that has shown it through her social networks. To show a recent photo in which the Venezuelan showed one of her breasts and her slim and stylized figure.

“When for no reason or reason you feel beautiful! Good night to my loves, my malicious ones! My energy continues in the rebirth that comes with turning one more year or one year less to leave behind what made you sleepy. Happy birthday to me “he wrote on his social network.

The former Miss Universe is currently in the Dominican Republic working and is with her young daughter Dinorah, with whom she celebrated her 45th birthday on December 6.

“Ready to enjoy and work, my best adventure companion, my pretty daughter,” he boasted in this image from Casa de Campo.

On the pretext of Alicia’s birthday, Roberto Romano, whom the Venezuelan met at La Casa de los Famosos, did not hesitate to share through his Instagram account an image where he is kissing Alicia’s head and a tender phrase to celebrate that he fulfilled years.

“Happy birthday to you, love you (I love you)”, were the words that Romano dedicated to Alicia.