He makes fewer goals than Antuna and Vega, but Chivas would hire him as their forward

Chivas could have a new forward for the Clausura 2022 tournament.

December 11, 2021 09:08 hs

The directive of Chivas He is still looking for options to solve the problems that the previous tournament showed and that did not allow him to compete for the Liga MX title, and one of them is the lack of a goal, since he scored 15 goals in the entire tournament including the two goals he scored. in the repechage.

According to the Diario Récord, the technical director of Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leaño, would have made a request to sign the striker Paolo Yrizar, player of Sinaloa Dorados, who is having a good season with the Sinaloan team having scored 6 points so far and provided 5 assists.

Paolo Yrizar could come to Chivas to reinforce the lead for the Clausura 2022.

Yrizar’s historical performance that leaves doubts

The 24-year-old forward would have a second chance to play in Liga MX, because according to Transfermarkt data, he made his debut in the Queretaro in 2017, in addition to having gone through Xolos of Tijuana and Toluca.

However, according to the same platform, Yrizar He only managed to score two goals and gave 4 assists in 58 games with the Queretaro, one in the league and one in Copa MX, while with Toluca and Xolos he did not score goals or add assists.

Nonetheless, Michel Leaño and the directive of Chivas they would be thinking about Paolo Yrizar as a solution, in the absence of a goal from players like Uriel antuna Y Alexis vega, who despite their star list, did not score a single goal in the tournament that is about to end.