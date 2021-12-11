Hirving Lozano and the time he would be away from the courts after the severe injury

Hirving Lozano already knows the medical results after the severe injury he suffered

December 10, 2021 · 17:05 hs

After the terrible injury he suffered Hirving lozano during the match between Napoli and Leicester City for which he left on a stretcher and with a neck brace, the Italian club revealed that the player is stable and this Friday he attended the facilities to carry out more checks.

According to the preliminary report, Hirving lozano had a very strong impact on the face without shock, that is to say that apparently there was no affectation to the encephalic mass, however, Chucky will have to wait at least 5 days to have a new CT scan.

According to specialists, if no abnormal symptoms are found, the player could return to training no problem in a week. This becomes an incentive for the player, for the Napoli and for the Mexican team it had to be a more serious injury.

The consequences of Hirving Lozano’s injuries

Within clinical studies in several patients with severe blows to the head, strong migraines have been detected or slight pain in the area of ​​the blow due to changes in height, pressure or climate.