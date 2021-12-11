“His dream was to visit New York”: Priscilla Vargas and her daughter Catalina’s trip to the United States as a gift after turning 15

The recent absence of Priscilla vargas in the latest editions of “Meganoticias Dawn“, where only his colleague by profession has been seen, Jose Luis Repenning, has a very special reason for the journalist.

In this context, during the morning of this Friday, the face of Mega published a postcard in New York, an emblematic North American city posing next to a Grinch; all in a Christmas mood due to the proximity of the holiday and where, In addition, he explained that he only took off the mask to immortalize the record.

When in doubt about the lack of the communications professional in the newscast, TimeX He contacted the journalist and found out the reasons for being absent from the channel these days.

“I’m (in New York) because my daughter (Catalina) turned 15 and it was her birthday present“Priscilla Vargas commented to this medium.

Reasons for Priscilla Vargas and Catalina to go to New York: “Their dream was to see New York”

Later, the Mega journalist indicated why they chose that particular city and if it was a family trip or an intimate outing between mother and daughter.

“It is the first time we have traveled alone. We came for a week and his dream was to know New York“, Priscilla Vargas complemented on this escape.

Finally, as the journalist said, they will be in the United States for a week enjoying the benefits and spectacular features that one of the most iconic cities in the world delivers.

Look here at Priscilla Vargas enjoying her stay in New York with Catalina, her daughter