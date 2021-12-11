Hispanic window cleaner falls to death from 12th floor in Brooklyn – Telemundo New York (47)

A Hispanic-born window cleaner fell to his death Friday from the 12th floor of a skyscraper under construction in Brooklyn, the NYPD reported.

The 34-year-old worker, identified as Diego Rodríguez Celi and a resident of Harrison, New Jersey, was working on the 21-story condo building under construction at the corner of York Street and Jay Street in Dumbo around 9:30 a.m. when rushed into vacuum.

The cause of the fall is being investigated by the NYPD and the city’s Department of Buildings. The condo project is being built by New Line Structures and Development.

City records show 115 complaints have been filed against the construction project since it began in 2017, including nine in the past year.

Recent complaints include a worker suffering from chest pain, an employee who injured his back lifting material himself, and warnings about potential safety hazards.

In September 2020, a worker at the site was hospitalized after falling from a four-foot ladder, according to city construction records.

On May 26, the Department of Buildings fined New Line Structures $ 2,500 after an inspection revealed that workers were not using woodworking equipment to manufacturer’s specifications, implying safety violations, records show the city.