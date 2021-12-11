Horoscope for today, December 11, 2021, of all the zodiac signs

In today’s horoscope, Saturday, December 11, the planet Mars start to leave the sign Scorpio, after having visited him for the last month and a half and having manifested his energy through anger and letting out old grudges.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Mars, a planet that encourages you to act and seek what you want, has been motivating you for a month and a half to be happy and find reasons to smile every day. This influence has helped you to change your anger, introversion and lonely days for others full of hope and joy.

You have also perceived that accumulating sadness is useless if while you are not doing something to overcome it and you have learned to stay positive through plants that you can use to balance each chakra and recover its energy. Now, you must integrate this to bring the love you want.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Mars, related to tantrums and irrational whims, has been opposing your sign for a month and a half. With this influence you have been in a very bad mood and have expressed your desire to argue with those close and dear to you, which surely led to strong confrontations.

In addition, you have been claiming their little dedication towards you and going through situations of jealousy and mistrust. From all these experiences it is convenient that you learn something, especially to give in to others and not protest so much.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Today Mars begins to decrease its influence in the area of ​​your horoscope that represents your daily routine, work and health care. With the aforementioned movement, which has been maintained for the last six weeks, you transmit the thoughts of worry and tension about your work through impulsive reactions.

Therefore, you must also be careful with your aggressive actions with your clients and at times even with your own colleagues. This in turn has been reflected in a lowering of your immune system. So, before Mars changes sign, I suggest you regain your strength.

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Today Mars begins its farewell to Scorpio. During this time you have felt more vitality and more physical strength to start each day with a great predisposition to efficiently fulfill your work responsibilities. Also, in the time mentioned, you have been able to learn about financial speculation and generate your own business.

It was much easier for you to focus on your purposes because of that revitalizing energy that circulated throughout your body. You have also learned to turn your thoughts around when you get in a bad mood and thus solve the problems. This is what you should capitalize on.

LEO’S HOROSCOPE

For six weeks now, Mars has been going through the Scorpio sign. While this movement was maintained, your tantrums, whims and anger spread, which you transmitted to your family or those with whom you live. At this time, there were also days when other astral influences have taught you to control your reactions.

In this way you saw the importance of maintaining a very high vibration in the space you live. As you have noticed the difference that you generate around you according to your mood, you have discovered that if you preserve your internal balance you will be better with yourself and with the outside.

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Mars is saying goodbye to Scorpio so as not to return until 2023. For this reason, it is important that you integrate the good experiences that you have had in the last month and a half. In your horoscope, these experiences are associated with a new way of manifesting yourself when speaking, since the Martian energy helped you combine sincerity with affection.

In this way, you have openly expressed everything you felt through the sweetest and most affectionate words that served as a caress to the soul of the other person. This is what you should do most often because it softens your heart.

POUND HOROSCOPE

The planet associated with the impulses and defense instincts when your ego feels hurt is Mars and it has spent the last month and a half going through the area of ​​your life of the economy. For this reason, when insecurity took hold of you, you felt that one way to feel stronger in front of others was to have more material goods.

With this feeling, you started new and ingenious businesses and felt proud of yourself and even more empowered. From these experiences, incorporate your concentrated and ambitious energy as something positive in yourself and thus you will not feel uncertainties again.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Mars is already beginning to leave your sign after having visited you during the last six weeks. This is important that you keep in mind because, from the acceleration that you have felt, you will go through a great decrease in that rhythm and you could even feel listless.

On the other hand, surely in the aforementioned time, you have given your life a more dynamic and renewing energy that led you to accept changes and resolve long-standing issues, faster than usual. Now, it is time to integrate all this force and keep everything started.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

For a month and a half, Mars, associated with your vital and entrepreneurial force, has been going through a sector of your horoscope in which you cannot express your feelings or the optimistic side of your sign. This could generate a lack of enthusiasm to communicate with your loved ones, since it is important for you to express what you feel.

Beyond this, the aforementioned movement has left you good experiences, such as having more patience and understanding that many times it is better to look inward first, check what happens to you and later say it.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

During the last six weeks, Mars, the planet associated with the ability to lead, has encouraged you to develop the leadership capacity of your sign, being either a business or motivational guide. For this reason, you lived through continuous situations that helped you to stimulate and advise others to continue investing.

In these, you have discovered that you can channel an energy into yourself that leads you to be a good financial advisor. All of the aforementioned is what you must incorporate into your daily routine, especially in the economic aspect, knowing that in a couple of days this influence ends.

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

The energy of Mars, when passing through Scorpio, has led you to manifest your instincts for survival and improvement in the professional field. You saw this reflected in the fact that your desire for power and your desire to get promoted and get a salary increase increased.

This course that you have given to your ambitions and the security that you have gained to make your way, is what you must integrate into yourself to continually maintain it and achieve your goals. In this way you will acquire the ability to continue on this path and even more so if you rely on the ritual of blowing cinnamon to attract money, abundance and prosperity.

PISCES HOROSCOPE

The passage of Mars through Scorpio has favored you by keeping you more mentally active. So in the last six weeks you’ve been doing more research on mystical and inner growth issues. In addition, you took new courses to specialize in advanced techniques related to your professional tasks.

All this acquired knowledge, as well as the desire to continue expanding your knowledge and experiences, is what you must maintain as a way of life. Also so that you can continue developing your personal and professional power when Mars changes sign.

