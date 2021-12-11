How many children did Carmen Salinas have?

In another interview, now for the program First hand, the businesswoman also revealed that before Peter She tried to be a mother on five occasions: four of them ended in miscarriage and one pregnancy reached the third trimester, but she lost the baby during the seventh month of gestation.



“I had the misfortune of having five abortions. I cried a lot … my life was a tragedy because I couldn’t hold them. I aborted a seven-month-old, I wanted to revive my son and told them to bring me hot water bottles, but I didn’t know I had to remove phlegm, put him in an incubator and I watched him die. I wanted to draw air, it died in my hands and I managed to baptize it with the name of Jesus before it died in my hands, “said the former deputy.

After Peter, Carmen Salinas placeholder image had another daughter, Maria Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, whom she also procreated during her marriage to Plascencia Ramírez. She runs her famous business, the restaurant The little house of soups that the actress gave her 23 years ago.

It is worth mentioning that the land where the premises is located, located in the Verónica Anzures neighborhood of Mexico City, was previously occupied by the offices of the deceased Pedro Plascencia.

They are the grandchildren of Carmen Salinas

The actress is survived, in addition to her daughter, by seven grandchildren: Carmen Y Paulina Plascencia Suarez, daughters of Peter , as well as Viviana, Montserrat, Manuel Y Marisol Monge Plascencia, son of Maria Eugenia.

Two of Carmen Salinas’ grandchildren.

(Twitter / Carmen Salinas.)



In turn, the actress is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Elena, daughter of his granddaughter Paulina.