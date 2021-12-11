Hurry up Chivas! The club that wants to “steal” Sebastián Córdova

A couple of days ago the arrival of Sebastian Cordova to the Club Guadalajara I was more than sung, even in the same America already took the transfer as a fact, but in the last hours it has been confirmed that there is a team that is very interested in the services of the talented attacking midfielder, so it could get ahead of the rojiblanca directive.

Los Tigres de la UANL through its president, Mauricio Culebro made known the desire to have the services of the 21-year-old player who was already directed in America by Miguel Herrera, current helmsman of the felines, which He calls into question the desire of the Sacred Flock to incorporate him into its ranks as soon as possible.

The idea of ​​Guadalajara was to exchange Uriel Antuna for Córdova, however in the last days the azulcremas they backed off for the “Brujo” tonte the generalized repudiation of the fans who never agreed with the possible signing, for this reason the hiring of the element arising from the Águilas in Verde Valle and this begins to make the rojiblancos nervous.

But with these declarations from the Sultana del Norte the negotiations for Chivas become your first booster for the Clausura 2022 Tournament. In this sense, Córdova himself had already made a publication on his Instagram account that deluded the chivahermanos, but now the situation has changed because Miguel Herrera He would have reached in to keep the talented steering wheel.

“These types of players will always be of interest, not onlyTigres, from several teams because he is a National Team player, as well as Miguel Herrera He had it, he ran it for a long time and of course. Both he (Córdova) and many others will always be on the radar not only of Tigers because he is a very interesting player And that is until now, we do not have specific, specific cases, as soon as they exist we will let you know ”, Culebro pointed out about Sebastián Córdova in an interview for TUDN.