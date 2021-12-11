“I am sure that I am not an accomplice or participant in any act of sexual assault”

The Cuban singer-songwriter Adrián Berazaín assured that he has not been an accomplice or participant in any act of sexual assault, after five women denounced having suffered sexual abuse by the troubadour Fernando Bécquer years ago.

Berazaín distanced himself from his colleague in a text shared on his Facebook wall in which he stated that no person has the right to attack the physical or moral integrity of another.

“Last night I had a quite serious conversation with Fernando Bécquer, I think the last one, from my current maturity and not that of the boy I was more than a decade ago. What he is accused of or stereotypes about is his responsibility to assume and respond,” he stressed .

“I am on the side of those people who feel unsafe due to bullying. I believe in them, I have personal reasons to do so,” he added.

The author of “Feelings with instincts”, “The Broken Heart Club” and “For a waitress” referred to what was expressed by one of the complainants, who affirms that both he and other troubadours close to Bécquer knew that he used to Sexually exploiting young girls, after deceiving or manipulating them using the Yoruba religion he professes.

The victim, a woman who identifies herself as Patricia, told the independent magazine The sneeze that in 2008, after being abused by Bécquer, he told him that Berazaín told him: “Asere, not with her, she’s good.”

“It seems to me that it is unfair to condemn me for a phrase that was transformed from the time I supposedly said it until it was written in an article that can already be interpreted from different positions. (…) ‘Asere, not with her, she’s good. ” How much could that phrase have changed? Was that really what I said? I don’t know, I don’t remember, that was a long time ago. What is certain is that that’s how someone else decided to put this phrase in my mouth, the phrase with which others decide to hate me when reading it “, questioned Berazaín.

Finally, the singer pointed out that social networks are not the final scale to prosecute someone, “although I recognize their power to make sensitive issues like this visible.”

The testimony of Patricia and other complainants agree that the sexual predatory behavior of Fernando Bécquer is known and admitted by the circle of musicians that accompanies him, in which they cited, in addition to Adrián Berazaín, Mauricio Figueiral.

“I find him very dirty, (…) like the others, his friends, who knowing what he is doing, knowing the details, do nothing or say anything to him. (…) He has his circle of friends who protect him. Everyone around him knows what he is doing, they cover his back and look the other way. He tells them stories, “the woman stressed.