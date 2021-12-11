‘I have been born again’, the reaction of the taxi driver affected in the traffic accident caused by Gonzalo Plata | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

Even with the scare in the body, the citizen gave exclusive statements for Radio Marca Valladolid.

Víctor Calvo is the name of the taxi driver affected in the traffic accident caused by the Ecuadorian soccer player Gonzalo Plata last Wednesday around 06:30. The citizen had a vehicle that had been released just four months ago and was preparing to make his last race of the night when he was hit by the car of the Real Valladolid player. Calvo described the events since “fortunately” he remembers what happened; He also assures that Plata was going at great speed and did not brake.

“Fortunately I remember everything. He came from Fuente Dorada, Cánovas del Castillo and Fray Luis de León. Until the intersection of López Gómez. What I don’t remember is where he was taking the girl. I don’t remember that. Yes, I caught it on Capuchinos street. I have a habit of always looking at crossroads, especially if it is dangerous. I saw the (young) nose of the white Mercedes, which was coming super fast and I already knew it was going to hit me, ”Calvo said in an interview with Radio Marca Valladolid.

“I could only ask the girl how she was doing. It was very cold, I was wearing short sleeves because I always go in the car like that, with the heating. There is a witness who I also asked about what had happened. I was worried about how he was going to show that I had passed in green and he in red. The girl told me that she saw that she was going over 85 kilometers per hour and that she had run the traffic light. That reassured me, ”he added.

Calvo indicated that it was a fact in which everyone has been “very lucky”, since the crash was “brutal”. “We have been very lucky. The impact is on the door behind me. If that impact hits me at the door, I don’t know what would have happened. And if the girl climbs in the other door and not diagonally to me, either. The impact was brutal. The boy came very fast and did not stop. I have been reborn”, He explained.

Calvo also referred to the dialogue he had with Plata after the accident. “Yesterday they called me from Real Valladolid and they apologized. They told me the boy wanted to talk to me. I didn’t really want to, but I talked to him and just told him that it can’t be done. It does not belong to me to give him a reprimand, “he said. (D)