İbrahim Çelikkol: 10 things you should know about the new heartthrob of Tierra Amarga | Hakan Gümüşoğlu | Züleyha | Bir Zamanlar Çukurova | nnda nnlt | FAME

Whom İbrahim Çelikkol? The 39-year-old Turkish actor is one of the new stars of the Turkish soap opera “Bitter Land”. Her appearance on the small screen will be an event in the history of Züleyha (Hilal Altınbilek), Yilmaz (Uğur Güneş) and Demir (Murat Ünalmış). For this reason, many followers of “Bir Zamanlar Çukurova” have wondered everything about the interpreter of Hakan Gümüşoğlu, who had previously shone in “My home, my destiny” with Demet Özdemir.

In the successful novel, set in the 70s, characterized by love and revenge, Çelikkol will give life to Hakan, the dear friend of Demir at school time. Everything indicates that the character will have a great impact on the fiction that has been premiering its season 4.

The fourth season of “Bitter Land” has already premiered in Turkey and İbrahim Çelikkol has been the most prominent addition (Photo: İbrahim Çelikkol / Instagram)

10 KEY FACTS ABOUT İBRAHIM ÇELIKKOL

10. YOUR FIRST WORK IN ACTING

The debut of İbrahim Çelikkol in acting was in a television series, directed by Osman Sinav, the filmmaker who first saw the potential in the Turkish actor. The production was called “Pars Narkoterör”And the gallant gave life to the character of the captain Şamil Baturay in 2008.

9. ALWAYS A LEADING

As well as his first job in front of the screens, Çelikkol has been the undisputed protagonist of all television productions and cinematographic in which he has worked. In 13 years of activity, the interpreter has been in charge of only having the main role of the projects to which he has been summoned.

İbrahim Çelikkol also gave life to Mehdi in “My home, my destiny” (Photo: OGM Pictures)

8. A GREAT SPORTSMAN

It is not a secret that the life of Çelikkol it would have been different if he continued his career in the basketball. His talent with the ball led him to become part of the turkish team in the category of inferiors. Now, alongside his work in the TV, the star also takes time to practice the aforementioned sport, as well as the boxing and others water activities to stay fit.

7. THE INJURY THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING

Why did Çelikkol leave basketball professionally? For an injury. That physical problem left him out of the court and his trajectory took another direction when he discovered the performance. “All my dreams and wishes were about basketball. But nothing in life goes as you planned. (…) Frankly, I didn’t know what fame was and how attractive it could be. Mine was a turning point. I got injured and after this incident, I decided to act ”, he said to “Hurriyet”.

6. HIS LOVE FOR ANIMALS

The new star of “Bitter landFurthermore, he has been characterized by his love for animals, especially dogs. In their social networks, dogs stand out among all their Photographs. For this reason, the interpreter has also become an advocate for animals and actively participates in campaigns.

5. YOUR SOCIAL NETWORKS

While, in their social networks, Çelikkol He is a very active celebrity. For example, in your official account at Instagram has more than 2.1 million followers. Their publications, a total of 850 to date, vary between their family life, their new jobs and other types of content that always exceed thousands of interactions.

4. A DETERMINING CONVERSATION

One of the details that few knew about the turkish actor is that he had a very definitive talk with the director Osman Sinav. From that conversation, the interpreter knew that, in acting, he had a chance to turn his life around. And he was not wrong in choosing that path, thanks to the advice of the prestigious director.

3. THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE

İbrahim Çelikkol, on the other hand, he found the love of his life named after Mihre mutlu. His wife is an architect whom he married in 2017. In addition, they have a son named Ali, who is also one of the great protagonists of the couple’s social networks. Their relationship is one of the most stable in the medium. The actor has settled down after his previous romance.

2. YOUR ROMANCE WITH SINEM KOBAL

Before I believed in love again Çelikkol had a long and intense relationship with Sinem Kobal, who is also a popular Turkish actress. Despite the fact that everything pointed to a future family, the romance ended, which was a severe blow to the interpreters.

1. ITS ORIGINS

The origins of İbrahim Çelikkol They are varied. It is known that, on the part of his mother, he has ancestry polish. While, on the father’s side, there is blood Arab. The Turkish actor was born in Izmit, also known as Kocaeli, a city located on the northwestern side of Anatolia.

