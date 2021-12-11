If you find an Apple AirTag in your car, you need to worry

Apple’s AirTag was introduced as one of the latest add-ons in its famous brand ecosystem where it has launched all kinds of products.

The use of AirTag was promoted by Manzana As one of the last great audacities in its well-known universe of products, however, what promised to be technology for the benefit of its users has turned into innovation at the prejudice of expensive car owners, as it has begun to be registered in Canada. .

The technological capacity and the value it has of being able to innovate before consumers has become a challenge for brands, since they have to think about the variants that the launch of a new product has.

An AirTag in your car, time to worry

An unfortunate practice has been discovered in Canada where gangs of car thieves have used Apple’s AirTag to steal high-cost vehicles.

The way of operating begins with the identification of the vehicle in a public space such as a parking lot, for example, where they place the Apple tracker to discover where it is parked when its owner arrives at their residence.

This moment is used to steal the vehicle, since many of these can be turned on with electronic keys, which are easy to create with the device in mind.

Idk what’s going on in Blacksburg but someone put an AirTag on my car last night in the squires lot. Just be aware pic.twitter.com/3OqDa3eapF – Jes ❤️‍🔥 (@richnavvy_) December 5, 2021

the friends please be careful !! I got a notification that an airtag (tracking device) was found on my car tonight 🙃 super freaky and so glad it popped up before I got home, but people should keep an eye out pic.twitter.com/tshajGlg81 – chloe (@chloeodg) December 1, 2021

Bad practices around the use of technological devices are a lousy precedent for this technology, which has undoubtedly become a success when used correctly, but also a problem when it performs worse.

Given this background, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that has to do with the significance that brands achieve by being innovative every day and, most importantly, confirming the correct use of patented technology.

This undoubtedly allows us to understand the potential that exists in a technological idea and the duality that it has, since the same achieves a positive impact than becoming a bad experience, by defining the capacity with which a brand has to generate transcendence in the market.

Brands making decisions

Brands make decisions and under this approach is that the opportunity they find in the market is patented at the time of having to innovate and achieve increasingly interesting tasks in the market.

Under this approach, increasingly relevant guidelines are established and the most important thing in this is the weight that the products reach, since the opportunity for a brand to be able to achieve positive conversations on social networks and most importantly, products that are relevant depends on it. by not affecting the lives of consumers.

