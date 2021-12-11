Images of the last scenes of Carmen Salinas in Mi Fortuna es Amarte

After a month hospitalized, the actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image He died at the age of 82 but before falling into a coma due to a brain hemorrhage, he was in the recordings of the Televisa soap opera, ‘My Fortune is Loving You’, where he played ‘Doña Magos’, who suffers for his health but manages to overcome death.

Now, photos of the last scenes that Doña Carmen recorded making a trip with her family in fiction and enjoying the pool and sun.

In chapter 24, broadcast on the night of December 9, ‘Doña Magos’ was the only one who had her room to enjoy it alone, because the other characters had to share and were not so happy.

This was the chapter recently transmitted:

David zepeda shared part of these photos in a post to fire Carmelita and wrote, “Beautiful trip adored Carmen Salinas. Always concerned for those who were not having such a good time, always helping and with such a kind soul … rest in peace “.

These images are from the last scenes that the actress recorded, who will be replaced by Maria Rojo as the chapters progress, because according to the producer, Nicandro Diaz, some scenes of Carmelita had to be re-recorded with María Rojo and will no longer appear on the air.

It is still unknown if the scenes of María Rojo can be seen next week or once the family trip of ‘Doña Magos’ concludes in history.