In crisis? Laura Bozzo sells Christmas greetings for about 700 pesos

Laura bozzo joined the list of celebrities who they sell greetings on the internet through the Famosos.com page, after the suspension of the arrest warrant against him for tax evasion, once he paid the precautionary measure that was imposed on him at the end of November of this year.

According to the platform, the presenter charges USD 30, almost 700 Mexican pesos, for each greeting. This can be purchased for the user or “for a friend or family member” and “business”.

Laura promoted her business through her Instagram account, where she shared an invitation to her followers to buy her greetings.

Slowly, Ms. Laura resumed her life after the news of the existence of an arrest warrant against her for tax evasion and the subsequent definitive suspension of this once the requested payment was made.

“Statement: Today we were notified of the definitive suspension of my arrest warrant for having concluded with the requirements imposed by the judge. I went to court and the request was paid. Very grateful to Dr. Diego Ruiz Duran and his team, “wrote the host on her Twitter account on November 22.

Since her return to public life, Laura revealed that she undertook various projects such as the sale of greetings and a bioseries that will supposedly be produced.

