In crisis? Laura Bozzo sells Christmas greetings for about 700 pesos

15 hours ago

Laura bozzo joined the list of celebrities who they sell greetings on the internet through the Famosos.com page, after the suspension of the arrest warrant against him for tax evasion, once he paid the precautionary measure that was imposed on him at the end of November of this year.

According to the platform, the presenter charges USD 30, almost 700 Mexican pesos, for each greeting. This can be purchased for the user or “for a friend or family member” and “business”.

