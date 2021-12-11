Incredible! Here you can see 7 min of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ | VIDEO

Missing 5 days for what Spider-Man: No Way Home arrive at all movie theaters in Mexico and before this moment arrives, something very interesting has happened, because in Internet they have gathered all scenes that have come to light up to this moment, they ordered them chronologically and the result is 7 min of the movie!

Unfortunately up to this moment there has not been a sample very clear that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire They will be in No Way Home, although Tom holland recently revealed that he is in constant communication with them. Despite this, the result of this video it’s tremendous.

7 minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed

This day on social media the first minute of the movie leaked, fact that confirmed some theories of the fans of Marvel, because the movie will start with the scene of the announcement of the Mysterio’s death and then it will be seen how They attack and criticize Peter Parker.

After this clip that doesn’t reveal much of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a new video, where they gathered all the scenes and gave as result 7 minutes of the movie, maybe not in the best quality, but it gives an idea of ​​how the plot is going.

Everything starts with the announcement that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, the consequences it will have on him, MJ, and Ned, how going to ask Doctor Strange for help for everyone to forget, how would i bring venom to his universe, the Fight with the Doctor octopus On Bridge, how the rest of the sinister 6 arrives and much more.

The set of scenes in chronological order gives us a good perspective of what will be the central plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, because everything is based on a favor that Doctor Strange does Peter and it goes wrong, remembering that the timeline broke in the series of Loki, when Sylvie killed Kang the Conqueror.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters in Mexico on December 15 and it is expected that this film will be crazy, because Daredevil would be in the film, would give rise to crossover Come in Venom and Spider-Man in addition to the inclusion of other classic villains, such as Morbius, Kingpin, Kraven the Hunter, Scorpion, among others, all after confirming another trilogy for Tom Holland.