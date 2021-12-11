Information from Fincimex on failed purchases with magnetic cards

Last November, Fincimex carried out 200 thousand daily transactions in POS or systems to receive payments with debit and credit cards on the island from Facebook.

«For the first time in Cuba, card processing capacities are increasing. Yes it could! », They published from their institutional profile.

As might be expected, some users questioned the financier’s motives for rejoicing in this service.

“Yes, it was possible, he says? If they are bidding on it. Because the connection is very bad ”, commented a client.

“Fincimex, if you don’t have the conditions to provide a good service, don’t do it. One is tired of delays ”, claimed another.

A few days later, the entity has published two messages where it informs how to interpret the failed operation in these electronic sales systems.

According to Fincimex, when the 404 error means that the operation was not performed.

This means that “the connection with the Fincimex system was not achieved” and it is possible to retry it.

They also ensure that when this happens “the customer’s account balance is not lowered.

In the case of error 911, they warn that “the request was sent from the POS to the Fincimex System, but no response was received”.

They explain that this implies that the customer cannot make the purchase and that yes “the balance could have been lowered”.

They suggest that people who find themselves in this situation “check their balance” to verify if it has been deducted from their card and that, if so, contact your bank “which was the one that issued the card and has your account.”

A month ago they complained to the financial company: “Fincimex owes more than one informative note to the population. I mean the connection problem of MLC stores, which has already become common. It is not a day or two, it is every day for many hours ”.

“I was on the Panamericana de 23 and Malecón from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm and I left without buying. Needless to mention the irritation and disgust of the customers that we were there, “added this person.

Another client, along the same lines, opined that “it seems that the solution was to extend the store hours by 12 hours, so that you have a 12-hour chance … Tiring to buy something.”

The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) recognizes, among other licenses, the following to Fincimex: license to carry out financial intermediation operations and to finance short-term purchasing operations in Cuba.

Likewise, to make discounts on commercial papers and collection procedures and type A license for the issuance and operation of any type of plastic card.