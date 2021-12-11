Today we came across the images of the graphics chips of the Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs DG2-512EU Y DG2-128EU, which allows us to compare the dimensions of what will be the company’s top-of-the-range gaming GPU chip with the entry-level chip.

GPU Intel Arc Alchemist top of the range, which for now is only known as DG2-512EU, it is enough to know that we are facing a GPU with 512 Execution Units that translate into 4096 cores that would reach a Turbo frequency of up to 2.50 GHz under the manufacturing process of 6nm from TSMC. This graphics chip is accompanied by 16GB GDDR6 memory together with a 256-bit memory interface with a TDP that would be around the 225W.

This graphics chip, mounted in the final design of the GPU, will be powered by a configuration of two connectors of 8 + 6 power pins, while in terms of performance, it would come to compete with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070.

On the other hand we have the low-end GPU graphics chip, the Intel Arc Alchemist (DG2-128EU). This model has 128 EUs, that is, 1024 cores that can be combined with 4GB / 8GB of GDDR6 memory next to an interface of 64 bit and a TDP of 75W. Due to its low consumption, the GPU to which it will give life will be powered by the PCI-Express connector itself. These GPUs are expected to hit the market during the second quarter of next year (Q2 2022).

