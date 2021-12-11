Latest industry reports indicate that Intel Corp. is trying to dissuade the International Trade Commission (ITC) from USA so it doesn’t stop importing calls “chemical-mechanical planarization grouts“They are sold under the name Optiplane. This block is due to the fact that the company that manufactures it, DuPont Rohm & Haas, has been sued for infringing the patent of CMC Materials Inc.

“Banning Optiplane grouts on US-based semiconductor chip manufacturing lines without a 24-month transition period could conflict with national security and economic interests,” said a representative from Intel Corporation.

If the ban passes, it could put a dark legal battle in the spotlight. Cabot Microelectronics requested the measure, claiming that Optiplane used the technology “of Vanguard“from Cabot for silica particles in a grout to polish semiconductor layers. Cabot uses the composition for its iDiel family of grouts.

In July, a trade judge said a foreign-made component infringed Cabot’s patent and rejected DuPont’s argument that the patent was invalid. In the event that the blockade becomes effective, it will mainly affect Intel, and the rest of the foundries have factories on US soil, so it is counterproductive against own local chip production.

via: Finance Yahoo