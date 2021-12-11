Isadora, Chayanne’s daughter celebrated her 21st birthday, and wore a metallic dress with an eternal neckline for the “party”

Partying. Isadora turned 21 and for her celebration she decided to wear a sexy metallic dress with an eternal neckline. Of course, the garment had the bra included, so yes, it looked very sexy, but taking care of even the smallest detail of its appearance. “Happy happy and happier,” he said to be on his birthday. “Thank you for all your messages,” he told his followers who are more than 400 thousand.

Obviously Chayanne was at the celebration. And he danced beautifully with his beautiful daughter. The video of the singer dancing to the rhythm of “Isadora” has been shared by the Al Rojo Vivo program on Instagram. Puerto Rican fans cannot help but admire not only how good the “Torero” interpreter is, but also how well he is preserved.

Chayanne could be the version of eternal youth that is equivalent to Jennifer López herself. The singer is 53 years old and like his compatriot, he looks as young and seductive as ever.

Elmer Figueroa Arce, known worldwide as Chayanne is married to Marilisa Maronesse since 1992. He has two children with her: Isadora Sofía Figueroa, Lorenzo Valentino Figueroa. In the world of music, he is one of the celebrities who can boast of having one of the most stable marriages in the industry. As well as Ricardo Montaner, married to Marlene Rodríguez Miranda since 1989.

