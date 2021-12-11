It is incredible that Sebastián Córdova wants to leave America; what about Uriel Antuna is an aberration “

Carlos Reinoso pointed out that Córdova is a good player despite a bad semester and indicated that Antuna is not a footballer for América

The historic former América player Carlos Reinoso described the exchange that América and Chivas are seeking for players Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna as an “aberration”.

“Antuna’s thing is an aberration. I don’t understand about Córdova, that I like and love how he plays. I think that in the last few months he has done very badly, but he did not forget to play football. That they want to leave America makes me sad, “he said.

In an interview with ESPN Digital, Reinoso was surprised by the attitude of Córdova, who is willing to leave the Eagles for the hated rojiblanco rival and said that he is rejecting the best team in Latin America.

“I can’t believe that someone wants to leave the América club, because for me it is the biggest in Latin America and I don’t understand how a 24-year-old boy wants to leave América. If it is true, he is thinking very, very badly ”, he stated.

The ‘Maestro’ showed his rejection of Antuna and assured that the winger on the right does not have the conditions to wear the Eagles shirt and much less can he think of himself as a fundamental player to arrive.

“Hopefully the Antuna thing will not be done, because an almost reserve player from Chivas cannot come as a necessity for a team as big as America,” he said.

In the same way, Cordova did less to wear the ’10’ shirt in the last semester, as he said that he triumphed with two numbers in his time through the Eagles.

“That of the numbers, who used them, I played with the ‘8’ and played as point guard like the team and sometime they took it from me and gave the ‘9’ I played one of my best tournaments, we were champion and I did a goal to UDG from rabona. I respect the ‘8’ I used, but he asked for the ’10’ and they gave it to him ”, he concluded.