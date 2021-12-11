Jacky Bracamontes exudes style and boasts heart-stopping legs in metallic mini dress

Jaqueline bracamontes is one of the famous Mexican women that causes the most impact with her beauty, which is why Jacky, as she is affectionately called, was called to lead the gala of miss Universe in Israel, same where it is already wasting style, because this Friday night in the preliminaries of the contest he presumed heart attack legs what a flirt metallic mini dress.

After she finished her work as a host in the reality show “Así se baila”, Bracamontes traveled to the city of Eliat, in Israel, where she will be in charge of conducting the next 70th edition of the most famous international beauty contest, which It will air on Sunday, December 12 on Telemundo.

The television host will present the gala with Cristián de la Fuente, who served as a judge in the chain’s dance competition, which just ended this Sunday, and in which Adamari López stood out as a judge, showing off the best looks and her new and slim figure.

Jacky Bracamontes wastes style in Miss Universe 2021

As part of the long-awaited celebration, in which the Mexican Andrea Meza will leave the crown as Miss Universe 2021, the preliminary tests were carried out this Friday night, where the participants wore different styles, but Jacky stood out for its look.

This is how Jacky wore her flirty mini dress. Photo: Special

“By fiiiiin !!! We had this look very guardedito … but the day came to release it in the #MissUniverso preliminary,” wrote the beautiful 41-year-old from Guadalajara, who is no stranger to beauty contests, as we remember that she was the winner of Nuestra Belleza México in 2000 and competed in Miss Universe 2001.

For the event that took place before the final test, Jacky She boasted a flirtatious look, which highlighted her heart-stopping legs, since it is a short style piece, which caught the attention of the attendees and fans of the event due to its electric pink color.

The former beauty queen exuded style with her outfit, which she combined with modern strappy sneakers in iridescent color, which made her legs look perfect. Bracamontes chose a makeup in metallic pink tones for her eyes, and her lips in nude, all framed with rhinestone earrings.

KEEP READING:

Jacky Bracamontes boasts a waist with a long dress; fans say she looks better than Thalía

Jacky Bracamontes is the most chic, conquers with tight leather pants