Jean Alain is transferred to a clinic where he was held yesterday

The former attorney general of the Republic, Jean Alan Rodríguez, suffering from kidney problems, was transferred from the “Najayo Hombres” model prison in San Cristóbal to the Abreu Clinic.

Rodríguez was confined in a normal room of the private health center.

The former attorney general of the Republic is in preventive custody as the main defendant in the corruption case named by the prosecutors Medusa.

This week, Rodríguez’s wife, María Isabel Pérez, denounced that she feared for his life, since those involved in the Larva drug trafficking case are in the same prison a few meters from his cell.

The Larva drug trafficking case was opened under Rodríguez’s administration, according to his wife.

Rodríguez has been in prison since June 29, a day after a series of raids began against him for his alleged connection to the corruption case under investigation.

Last Wednesday, the defense council of the former prosecutor reported that they filed a disciplinary complaint against Judge Kenya Romero, on the grounds that at the hearing on the coercion measure, she allowed her client to be “run over, violated and overwhelmed without complying with the due responsibilities of acting as arbitrator in control of the observance of the Constitution, the laws, regulations, instructions and norms in force ”.

They do not explain cause

Regarding Rodríguez’s transfer, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic requested that any details about the health situation of the former attorney be required of his family members, out of respect for their privacy.

“His doctors submit him to medical imaging studies scheduled at the Abreu Clinic,” explained the Attorney General.