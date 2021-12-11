Jean Alain was returned to Najayo jail last night

The former Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, was returned Friday night to the Najayo jail, where he is in preventive detention for being one of those involved in an alleged network that defrauded the State with more than RD $ 6,000 million, after spending the day admitted to the Abreu Clinic for various medical studies.

The information was offered by Carlos Balcácer, one of his representatives, who added that Jean Alain did not finish all the studies he had scheduled; although the current authorities of the Public Ministry had knowledge of each one of them and therefore authorization was given for them to move to the medical center.

“Only kidney studies were performed but he also requires some on the spine since it is half bent, in addition to some checkups on his eyesight, since it has decreased by around 20%, all these checks the Attorney General’s Office I knew and that’s why they gave us permission; they also knew that he performed all these medical procedures in the United States, “explained the lawyer through a phone call.

Balcácer pointed out that the ideal was for him to wake up inside the Clinic but the authorities denied him permission and he was returned around 9:20 p.m. to the Najayo jail.

Rodríguez has been in prison since Tuesday, June 29, a day after a series of raids began against him for his alleged connection to the aforementioned case.