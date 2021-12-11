Jenni Rivera: Surgeon reveals the singer’s obsession with her body; How many surgeries did he perform?

Jenny Rivera He lost his life on December 9, 2012, so this day is commemorating nine years of that fateful day when the plane he was traveling on collapsed. Throughout these years, rumors have emerged as well as legends about the way the singer led her life.

Now it was the turn of her surgeon, who revealed some of the obsessions that the ‘Great Ms‘had under the stages. Among them was his determination to change his physical appearance, for which he received much criticism and ridicule. Charles Nice face, a surgeon, confessed that the singer had several encounters with the scalpel.

How many interventions were carried out?

Nice face revealed in an interview for the First Hand program that he does not have the exact figure of how many the band’s diva performed, but there were more than five, because at certain times they were large interventions, but at other times only touch-ups, but always with justification. medical.

However, she also revealed that there were more times she was denied an intervention because not everything is fixed with surgeries, despite the fact that her career depended a lot on physical appearance, something that made her very obsessed. Jenny with obtaining a perfect body.

He encouraged the ‘Great Lady’

In each liposuction performed on the interpreter, the doctor extracted up to seven liters of fat, the last request was a muscular girdle, which led the surgeon to scold the singer. One year before his death, Rivera he underwent a massive operation, but this time he didn’t feel like doing rehab.

In depression Jenny Rivera He confessed that he would not sing again so he would dedicate himself to prostitution, but Nice face It gave him the strength to get up and recover from the surgeries.

