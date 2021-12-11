Jennifer Aniston explodes over pregnancy rumors

The cost of being the lead in one of America’s most successful comedies, such as Friends, it took its toll on the actress Jennifer Aniston. Despite being one of the most beloved actresses in the cast of the series, she has confessed to feeling very pressured in the face of questions and intrusions in her private life, including rumors about him. why doesn’t he have children at 52 years old.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The actress was dispatched and said how she felt about these rumors, which have plagued her throughout her career.

“Nobody has any idea why I don’t have children, what happens to me on a personal level, on a medical level, why can’t I … Can I have children?” her career rather than developing a motherly side in her life. “I do not know why there is such a cruel streak in society,” he said about these rumors, which are handled by “gossip magazines.”

The also star of the Apple TV series, The Morning Show, said that surely if she were a man, it would be different: “Men can get married as many times as they want; women are not allowed ”. Aniston also gave the keys she has found to balance her personal and professional life: “People certainly project themselves on you. So you disappear as much as you can, you have fun, you take those weird papers, you remember that you have a wonderful group of friends and your life is blessed and you do the best you can. “

