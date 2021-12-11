Jennifer Lopez has the perfect sequin outfit for the holidays

Jennifer Lopez He dazzles his millions of fans in the video clip for “On My Way”, the song from his upcoming film “Marry Me”. The singer, actress and producer shines for her talent and through the flashes of her suit from sequins dreamlike.

The video clip anticipates the main song of the romantic comedy in which the Latin star shares the screen with American actor Owen Wilson and singer Maluma. And in addition to his shocking rendition of the ballad, Jennifer Lopez she wears two spectacular looks.

One of them is a bridal gown by Iris van Herpen and the other is a spectacular set of sequins from Balmain, a fashion item that is all the rage in 2021 and that will continue to prevail next season.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the ambassadors of these resplendent outfits, and in the video for “On muy way” she takes it to another level with a suit glossy two-piece black.

The design created by Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, is a perfect inspiration to choose a new year’s party look.

Jennifer Lopez’s pure glitter two-piece suit. Photo: Instagram.

The suit With which the American star drove fans and fashionistas crazy, it consists of a mix of pants plus a blazer, both completely covered in glitter.

And under the ensemble she wore a black, fitted, sleeveless blouse with a prominent neckline, which is revealed at the end of the video. She accompanied the outfit with a sandals with heels and a sauvage look, with loose hair and natural waves.

The JLo sequin blazer and trousers set is a Balmain design. Photo: Instagram.

“I’m #OnMyWay to you… This song means so much to me… in more ways than you will ever know… It’s about faith and belief in every step of your journey… and it makes me so happy that is touching all their hearts too !!! “, he wrote Jennifer Lopez to his followers on his Instagram account about the premiere – on Valentine’s Day, in February 2022 – of his new film project.

The video was directed by the Spanish Santiago Salviche. And although “the diva from the Bronx” chose to star in a style full of shine, the style manual indicates that to dress up for a party with the glamor of the sequins no need to adopt a total look.

Jennifer Lopez with a total sparkling sequin look. Photo: Instagram.

You can also incorporate the sequins through a single garment or through an accessory with glitter. The amount depends on the taste of each one and the occasion.