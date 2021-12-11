Jennifer Lopez has the perfect sequin outfit for the holidays

Admin 16 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 53 Views

Jennifer Lopez He dazzles his millions of fans in the video clip for “On My Way”, the song from his upcoming film “Marry Me”. The singer, actress and producer shines for her talent and through the flashes of her suit from sequins dreamlike.

The video clip anticipates the main song of the romantic comedy in which the Latin star shares the screen with American actor Owen Wilson and singer Maluma. And in addition to his shocking rendition of the ballad, Jennifer Lopez she wears two spectacular looks.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Camilo breaks into CRY during a CONCERT for this reason | VIDEO

There is nothing better for an artist than to be a prophet in his land. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved