Joan Laporta announces signings for Barça in January!

It is no secret to anyone that FC Barcelona is going through a delicate financial situation that does not invite optimism when it comes to signings. The club does not have ‘cash’, but neither has a salary margin, a factor that makes it more difficult to reach the transfer window, in January or July. However, dince Camp Nou they are in search of some formula to be able to reinforce the first team, especially after the defeat against Bayern Munich and elimination from the Champions League, where all the shortcomings of the culé team were exposed.

Joan Laporta, president of Barça, wanted to send an optimistic message to keep calm at Barcelona. He promises that there will be reinforcements in the winter market, but first there will have to be exits from the dressing room: “We all agree that we must reinforce the first team. The problem is that we have inherited contracts that do not give us a salary margin. Even so, we are looking for the formula to improve the first team in this winter market. We are working to achieve it, “he acknowledged in a video posted on his social networks.

Despite adversity, we will strengthen the first team. Now more than ever, we have to row in the same direction, for the good of Barça. pic.twitter.com/ejKl4QYsB9 – Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) December 10, 2021

The Barça chief executive is aware of the delicate financial situation of the club and all the obstacles they will have to go out on the market, which is why he stressed that it is necessary to maintain confidence and support Barça in such difficult moments. Laporta has said that “Now what I ask is that we all row in the same direction.” Something complicated after all the ‘blows’ in recent weeks, but which is essential for the team to continue on its course and improve.

The key point in Laporta’s message is lthe promise of new reinforcements for the team, something that he has repeated a few times in recent months, but as he admits, it is complicated. Before, it had been reported that after the defeat against Bayern Munich, the board had held a meeting with Xavi Hernández in which They assured that they were going to get two signings to ‘battle’ against the lack of goal of the Barça. The main objective continues to be Ferran Torres.

The problem, as Laporta pointed out, is that there is no salary margin. The Barça team, before going on the market, have to have a deep locker room cleaning, which must include the departure of a few players who leave capital gains to be able to think about reinforcements, always attentive to the ‘1 to 4’ rule of LaLiga Santander for the registration of said players that Barça thinks of as transfer options.

There is no salary margin

It is appropriate to remember that LaLiga has ‘imposed’ a salary limit on Barça of 97.942 million euros and the current squad ‘costs’ 470 million, according to the official figures that the club has offered. Which means that the Catalans exceed the limit by around 372 ‘kilos’. It is a very worrying situation, since the amount that is exceeded this year will be subtracted from the limit for next season. However, despite this excess, Barça (and all the teams that live this) have a window: the ‘1 to 4’ or ‘1 to 2’ rule.

LaLiga allows the registration of new players, as long as they comply with the rule. The first rule (‘1 to 4’) states that the team phe can spend 25% of what they earn on the soccer team, that is, if 100 million euros are released (for sales with capital gains or salary reductions), 25 ‘kilos’ may be used in the registration of a new footballer. However, when the player with whom the salary bill is released represents 5% of the total wage bill, the ‘1 to 2’ rule applies, that allows the club to spend half of what it has released (‘Griezmann case’ last summer, which left profits of 20 million).