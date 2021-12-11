José “Quiquito” Meléndez “considers” running for mayor of Guaynabo

The representative penetrated by accumulation, José Enrique “Quiquito” Meléndez assured this morning that he had not made a decision on whether he would aspire to fill the eventual vacancy in the Guaynabo mayoralty, but he also indicated that is considering it, as a result of multiple approaches that he said he had received yesterday from various sectors of the municipality.

The mayor of Guaynabo Ángel Pérez Otero, accused yesterday of corruption at the federal level, has not made his resignation official from the municipal armchair. If the New Progressive Party (PNP) followed the same calendar that applied when the vacancy in Cataño arose and, if Pérez Otero resigned today, the opening of candidacies for the election in Guaynabo, which would then take place on January 9, would open on January 14. December and would close on December 17.

Yesterday it was announced that the event would take place on January 8, but it was moved one day, this newspaper learned, because Pérez Otero’s resignation did not materialize.

El Nuevo Día learned that former representative Antonio Soto, who will represent sectors of Guaynabo, Cataño and Bayamón in the Chamber, is also considering being a candidate. Soto, who resigned his seat earlier this year and is currently running two funeral homes owned by his family, has not returned calls from this newspaper.

Soto, in fact, came to aspire in 2017 to replace Héctor O’Neill in the mayor’s office but withdrew from the race that finally remained in the hands of the eventual winner, Pérez Otero and Senator Carmelo Ríos.

Yesterday, Ríos did not confirm or deny that he aspires to be the new mayor of Guaynabeño and limited himself to indicating that yesterday was not the day to answer that question. Today he has not answered calls from this newspaper.

Other figures are also mentioned such as the president of the Municipal Assembly, Carlos Martínez; the executive director of the Convention District Authority, Mariela Vallines and Ricardo Aponte, who have run for mayor in the past.

In the case of Meléndez, he said that today “I am not aspiring to anything”, but that he also understands that he is responsible for “listening and considering.”

“Eventually, if necessary, I would make a decision. This is a time to listen and be open to the possibility, “said Meléndez. When it was indicated to him that there is no doubt that he will have to make a decision in the event of Pérez Otero’s resignation, he insisted that he has not made a decision.

“The reality of the case is that this was not on the radar,” said Meléndez, assuring that he had never contemplated running for mayor.

“Are you inclined to run for office?” He was asked.

“Ángel Pérez is going to resign sooner or later. The point is that there is a process of listening, seeing what the reaction of the people is. With a few calls, you cannot make a decision and you have to do a broader analysis, “said Meléndez. Asked what this broader analysis consisted of, he referred to consulting with the Penepé political leadership in Guaynabo and with political mentors.

“I want to consult with different sectors here in the city,” he said, noting that he has received approaches from merchants, part of the political leadership penetrated the town and municipal employees. “People are approaching me and what I’m saying is that I want to know if there is something else behind in terms of support.”

“Yesterday this was crazy,” he said, referring to the calls he received.