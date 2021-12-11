La Femenil goes for the advantage against Tigres and Sebastián Córdova is followed from the north

The only category of Club América that has participation in the competitions of the MX League comes into action on the night of this Friday, December 10. The team Female will receive Tigres in the first leg of the tournament semifinal Scream Mexico Opening 2021 and expect a grand entrance in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

TO BE STICKED FIRST AT HOME

Those directed by Craig Harrington they settled in the anteroom of the Final and they will have an extremely complicated test when they face the two-time champions of the category and who also finished the regular tournament as leaders and undefeated, since in the regular tournament they won 15 games and drew two, one of them precisely against the Eagles in the Aztec stadium.

It should be remembered that last season, these same teams met in the League, in the instance of Quarter finals. There, the Amazons eliminated the azulcremas with a bulky 6-0 aggregate in their favor, so now, under the command of HarringtonThey will try to make the story different.

CORDOVA IN TIGRES RADAR

Sebastian Cordova is on the starting platform for America. The board of directors is determined that the player leaves the institution and although for several days they have been in dialogue to close his transfer to Guadalajara, Tigers could intervene in the bid to take over the services of the midfielder whenever the club president, Mauricio CulebroHe acknowledged that it is on his radar.

“These types of players will always be of interest, not only from Tigres, from various teams because they are a National Team player; In addition, Miguel Herrera had it, he directed it for a long time and of course, both he and many others will always be on the radar not only of Tigres because he is a very interesting player and until now he is that.. We do not have specific, specific cases, as soon as they exist we will let you know “he commented.

FIRST TEAM HOLIDAYS

After removal against Pumas in Quarter finals, America’s first team was prevented from taking vacations and remained with jobs at Coapa from then until next Sunday. On December 12 they will break ranks and have rest until December 26, the date on which they will report to fully enter the preseason for the Closing 2022 which will start on January 7.