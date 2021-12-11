LeBron James and Stephen Curry praise: ‘He’s a unique player’

The Los Angeles Lakers star had fond words for the Golden State Warriors star, who is close to catching up with Ray Allen as the top 3-point scorer in NBA history.

This Saturday, December 11, can become a date marked by fire in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA), since the base Stephen Curry could become the top 3-point scorer of all time, a milestone that figures like Lebron James.

This was recognized by the power forward himself after the victory of Los angeles lakers by 116-95 ante Oklahoma city thunder, who recognized that the entire league is aware of when the star of Golden state warriors will be able to overcome the 2,973 triples made by the legend Ray allen.

“The fact that the other night when they played we were really tracking to see if he could hit 16 triples, it just lets you know how amazing it is; because if there’s one player in NBA history who can hit 16 3-pointers, that’s Steph Curry. I’m literally sitting there doing the math in my head. I’m like ’16. Well, I know you’ve done 12 multiple times. Well, if there is anyone who can do it, it will be him. ‘ That just lets you know how awesome it is“, assured LeBron.

LeBron James praise Stephen Curry



It is not all, because the King assured that his countryman, both are born in Akron, Ohio, “he’s just a great guy, wish i could be there to congratulate him. I will be one of the guys in our league who will congratulate him on social media “, adding that “I know Ray, I know the work he put into it. And if there’s one guy you have to pass up your record to, it’s Steph, I know Ray is definitely grateful that he’s such a guy.. A pretty good achievement “.

Finally, LeBron ruled that “You can’t even curse it, cause it’s gonna happen. It may not happen on Saturday … But it will. We are all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career and how he has changed the game. He is a unique basketball player in history“.