León roared at home to overcome Atlas FC in the first of the Grand Final

In an environment worthy of a grand finale, Club León and Atlas FC They opened the first leg to learn about the path of the next Mexican soccer champion, where the Esmeraldas had to come back twice to stay with the 3-2 victory and think about the return that will be played at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

The Leon State with a sold-out house, he paid tribute to the former player with a minute of silence Alfredo “Chango” Moreno, who passed away last Wednesday from battling a long illness. From there, the commitment began with a very typical intensity of these instances and with a red and black team taking the initiative of the final.

Atlas FC He only had to wait for the 11th minute of the match to take the first step in this final. After a set play of Julius Caesar Furch, saw enabled within the area to Luis Ricardo Reyes who defined first and crossed to open the scoring.

To the surprise of many, Diego Cocca and his coaching staff had no reaction whatsoever to Reyes’ goal, something contrary to Ariel holan who began to give instructions to reorganize the ‘Panzas Verdes’, but minutes later in the first half, the locals had to spend a change due to the injury of Andrés Mosquera.

The final deserved it. Little by little the Club Leon began to dominate part of the twilight of the first half and with a masterful definition of Victor Davila to pass from the Chilean Jean Meneses, the tie fell at minute 37 ′ of the game for the fans present at the stadium to celebrate.

After the goal, Club León began to dominate possession of the ball, leaving a record for the closing of the first half of 70% for the locals and only 30% for Atlas. Although the ‘foxes’ appealed to the counterattack, it was not enough to go up on the scoreboard.

The same trend from both teams in the second half. A very high possession for those led by Ariel holan and with the Chilean Jean Meneses As a creation piece of the attack, at minute 53 ′ of the game a long-distance shot hit the crossbar and the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas ended up losing the papers with his teammates for the spaces allowed to his rivals.

At minute 64 ‘of the game, Atlas took advantage of one of the few opportunities given by Club León, who in a bad clearance ended up being returned by the red-black defense and Julian Quinones was able to pivot the ball to serve it to Julius furch finishing off categorically to sign the 1-2.

Leon’s intensity paid off. After Atlas’s goal, the emerald team began to respond with greater calm and better handling of the ball, but an error by Camilo Vargas leaving the ball dead after a long-distance shot from Jean Meneses, Angel Mena He entered enabled within the large area to equalize the actions at minute 78 ′ of the game.

After León’s goal, the fans began to play their game, putting more pressure on their rivals and causing some nervousness in the Atlas team. In fact, Diego Cocca began to despair due to the constant mistakes of his players.

Five minutes later Aldo Rocha knocked down Victor Davila, within the Guadalajara area causing a penalty for the emeralds.

The person in charge of extending the advantage was the Ecuadorian himself Angel Mena where he finished with great power and goalkeeper Camilo Vargas could not stop to maintain the tie.

The intensity was maintained until the close of the engagement and to add more spices to the game, Quiñones was able to score a tie at 3, but a good save from the goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota avoided equality and now, Atlas FC will have to receive Club León at the Jalisco Stadium to define next Sunday the new monarch of Mexican football, where the rojiblancos will seek their second title in history after 71 years without being consecrated in the Liga MX.