Life vs. Olimpia for the semifinal: Lineups, time, date and which channel will broadcast

LA CEIBA, HONDURAS.- The powerful Life In his aspirations to reach the final of the National League, he will be in charge of defeating Olympia and knock him down on the road to the fourth championship in the second leg of the semifinals at the Ceibeño stadium.

The first leg the Lions won 2-0A result that forces the Cocoteros to win 2-0 to go through the advantage, although on aggregate it would be a draw.

Here we leave you all the you should know about this game:

History in the semifinals:

These casts have clashed three times in this instance and the Lions have been victorious on all occasions.

MATCH SHEET

Possible Life Alignment: Roberto López, Horacio Argueta, Juan Pablo Montes, Carlos Sánchez, Roger Sander, Denis Meléndez, Luis Palma, Marvin Bernárdez, Alexander Aguilar, Ángel Tejeda.

Possible Olympia lineup: Edrick Mejívar, José García, Bryan Beckeles, Jonathan Paz, Javier Portillo, Cristian Altamirano, Carlos Pineda, Edwin Rodríguez, José Pinto, Eddie Hernández and Jerry Bengtson.

Schedule: Saturday, December 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Stadium: Municipal Ceibeño

Match referee: Armando Castro

Who transmits ?: TDTV Plus

