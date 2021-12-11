Life’s dream and the juicy economic prize if they knock down Olimpia and win the title

2021-12-10

As revealed by the top leader, they would have already agreed to an economic bonus for “juicy” to encourage players to do the feat this Saturday (7:00 pm) and n the Municipal Stadium Ceibeño, scenario where the meringues already lost in the second round (2-1).

However, he faces an arduous task of equalizing the series (2-0) or tracing the score against an Olimpia (current three-time champion) of Pedro Troglio reinvented in the final phase of the championship.

After a year and a half of his arrival in Life as the new president and investor, the Honduran businessman ño Luis Cruz is optimistic that this time his team will be able to make the leap to the grand final and fight for the title of the National League.

“They have a prize agreed for the semifinal, it is very good and I think everyone is excited to win it and for the grand final they have a prize that we agreed at the beginning of the tournament; we stimulate them and if we manage to get in, we promise them other things “, revealed Luis Cruz during a conversation withto HonduSports.

And he added: “The team is united and motivated, we know that it is not a marker that is not impossible to overcome. We have to be well inserted from the start of the game, we cannot enter relaxed, we have to enter knowing we want it; Olimpia is a great institution, but we will also play our cards ”.

– Do you believe in the comeback? -, he was consulted.

“Tomorrow is a day that we have to mark history; We know it is not easy, but we believe. if we want to win the championship we have to take the big step, “said the president.

SIGNINGS FOR THE NEXT TOURNAMENT

Vida has been the only team that is still in competition that has already announced its first signing, it is the Colombian striker Rafael Agámez who already stood out in Honduras Progreso.

However, the leader explained that they seek to sign Matías Rotondi, current scorer of Malacateco from Guatemala, aOther items on the agenda to renew Ángel Tejeda.

“I’m watching with Elías Nazar the theme of Rotondi. Rafael Agámez is ready and we have three more than at the end of the tournament we will give the names, “he added.

“We have spoken with Ángel, we are going to wait, right now is not a good time because we are minutes away from a great game where we have to play everything for everything, it is not easy. It is a 2-0 score that we are going to start from minute one ”, Luis Cruz closed.

Life you will receive this Saturday, December 11 at Olimpia at 7:00 pm at the Estadio Municipal Ceibeño. The coconut trees are at a disadvantage (2-0) and have never qualified for the final with the new repechage and league format.