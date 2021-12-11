Liga MX. Chivas starts its preseason with Uriel Antuna included

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City





Chivas began his preparation for the Closing 2022. The Sacred Flock traveled this friday to Christmas bar, Jalisco, to start its preseason, place where the rojiblancos will be until Friday December 17.

For beach jobs, Marcelo Michel Leaño summoned 26 players, including Uriel Antunto, who in recent days has been linked to America and who even received a wink from the coach of the Eagles, Santiago Solari, who stressed that the Mexican “is a very good footballer.”

COVID-19 cases in Chivas

Likewise, the group from Guadalajara took the opportunity to report that Gilberto Sepulveda Y Ronaldo Cisneros they were not part of the team that traveled to Christmas bar because they tested positive for COVID-19, “for which they are in isolation and under the supervision of the club’s Directorate of Sports Sciences.”

Those summoned to the Chivas preseason