like the one on this Samsung 4K Smart TV

You still have time to buy a Smart TV with which to enjoy Christmas with the family with the best 4K content. This offer that we found on Amazon offers a succulent 26% discount in a 50-inch model that lacks almost nothing. Nice design, excellent image quality, big inches … what else do you need?

A great Samsung Smart TV on sale

This Samsung model belongs to the range Q80T, some mid-range / high-end models that offer excellent specifications with which to achieve magnificent image and sound quality. For starters, its 4K native resolution panel is powered by quantum dots, allowing you to enjoy unsurpassed image clarity. To achieve this, it relies on the processor Quantum Processor 4K, which also functions as an AI manager to calibrate the image instantly.

The result is images that speak for themselves, since the definition of the quantum dots allows us to achieve a very wide color spectrum with which the images look especially real, with contrast levels very close to those offered by OLED panels.

In the event that you play content with a resolution lower than 4K, the processor will scale it to the native resolution of the screen and apply different focus and noise reduction filters, so that the images look fantastic in full screen.

Sound to match

Another of the peculiarities of this screen is that it takes great care of the sound quality, since with the technology Object Tracking Sound, is capable of analyzing the images and interpreting where the sound is coming from, in order to accompany the visualization with a reproduction of the sound that seems to come from exactly that area of ​​the screen you are looking at.

You can also analyze the sound of conversations to amplify voices, ideal for hearing dialogue from movies and series with total clarity.

Compatible with Alexa

The Amazon assistant has become the main guest of many households around the world, so if this model is compatible with Alexa, better than better. Thanks to this compatibility we will only have to recite the command through the microphone integrated in the remote control so that we can play music and games, listen to the news, know the weather status and control all the devices in our smart home directly from the TV.

A Smart TV to consider

Priced at $ 17,815 pesos, This 50-inch screen seems to us a great option with which to enjoy incredible image quality at a practically unbeatable price.

